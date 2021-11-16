Advertisement

Sparks fly from car before crash that left 17 cars damaged in Hawaii

By Amanda Alvarado and HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Video shows sparks flying out from under a vehicle moments before it crashed in Hawaii.

Hololulu Police Department said 17 vehicles were also damaged in the crash, KHNL reported.

The crash happened around midnight on Sunday.

The vehicle was seen zooming down the road before crashing into vehicles parked along the shoulder of the road.

Authorities say only the 34-year-old man driving the vehicle was the person injured. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the driver may have been drunk and have opened a DUI investigation along with a damaged vehicles case.

Authorities say if the injuries are bad enough, they may just forward the information to prosecutors and do not necessarily need the driver in jail.

This investigation is still ongoing and the suspect has not been booked or charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute
Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Photo of deer provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Deer Hunt 2021: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill
Winter Deer
Preliminary numbers show more deer checked on opening day in the UP than in 2020
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial