Preliminary numbers show more deer checked on opening day in the UP than in 2020

Winter Deer
Winter Deer(David Kenyon | Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preliminary numbers from the Department of Natural Resources show overall more deer were checked in the U.P. on opening day than in 2020.

Most Upper Peninsula deer check stations reported a relatively slow day, which according to the DNR is typical for opening day.

Newberry, Escanaba, Crystal Falls and Baraga apparently checked more deer than in 2020. The DNR says that 2020 was a low year for the first day likely due to various factors, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Marquette saw fewer deer at the check station Monday than on opening day in 2020.

Collectively, the DNR checked 72 deer on Monday compared to 43 in 2020 from the same stations.

Deer check stations reported that body condition appears good overall.

The DNR said that weather was descent with cooler temperatures and a little snow in many locations, which was better than in 2020 where there were high winds and rain in many locations on opening day.

Below is a table showing bucks checked in by station on opening day.

Number of bucks checked by DNR in the Upper Peninsula on opening day
Number of bucks checked by DNR in the Upper Peninsula on opening day(WLUC)

