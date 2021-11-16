Park rangers found Isle Royale Horne Fire still smoldering in late October; Fire left to burn out this winter

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Park rangers that were closing Isle Royale in late October are giving an update on the Horne Fire.

In late October, rangers took one last look before heading back to Houghton for the winter. At that time, the fire was continuing to slowly smolder in a few places, mostly in the thick duff layer.

Light smoke could be seen on both sides of the Greenstone Ridge.

The fire was left to slowly burn itself out this fall and winter as rain and snow starts to cover the island. After getting more accurate measurements of the burned area, it shows that fire burned 335 acres.

The Horne Fire started on August 10 from a suspected lightning strike on the Duncan Bay side of the Duncan – Tobin portage trail. It burned slowly until wind on August 21 pushed the fire and embers across the northeast end of the island, threatening historic structures in Tobin Harbor and closing multiple trails and campgrounds.

Firefighters from Isle Royale, Buffalo River and Grand Tetons National Parks, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa, Hiawatha National Forest, and the State of Virginia traveled to the park to work on the fire control efforts.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.