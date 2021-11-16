Advertisement

Park rangers found Isle Royale Horne Fire still smoldering in late October; Fire left to burn out this winter

After getting more accurate measurements of the burned area, it shows that fire burned 335 acres.
Map of area burned in Horne Fire on Isle Royale
Map of area burned in Horne Fire on Isle Royale(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Park rangers that were closing Isle Royale in late October are giving an update on the Horne Fire.

In late October, rangers took one last look before heading back to Houghton for the winter. At that time, the fire was continuing to slowly smolder in a few places, mostly in the thick duff layer.

Light smoke could be seen on both sides of the Greenstone Ridge.

The fire was left to slowly burn itself out this fall and winter as rain and snow starts to cover the island. After getting more accurate measurements of the burned area, it shows that fire burned 335 acres.

The Horne Fire started on August 10 from a suspected lightning strike on the Duncan Bay side of the Duncan – Tobin portage trail. It burned slowly until wind on August 21 pushed the fire and embers across the northeast end of the island, threatening historic structures in Tobin Harbor and closing multiple trails and campgrounds.

Firefighters from Isle Royale, Buffalo River and Grand Tetons National Parks, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa, Hiawatha National Forest, and the State of Virginia traveled to the park to work on the fire control efforts.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute
Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Photo of deer provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Deer Hunt 2021: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Hunting
62-year-old man found safe in Stanton Twp., Houghton Co. Sheriff’s Office urges hunters to leave a hunting plan
Deer check station at the Marquette DNR office
Marquette DNR checks deer on opening day of firearm season
The business office staff in the Jutila is always happy to help!
Jutila Center ready for business
New K9 training facility in Gladstone
New K9 training facility in Gladstone