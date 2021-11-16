Advertisement

Negaunee joins Marquette County affordable housing task force

City of Negaunee seal.
City of Negaunee seal.(WLUC/City of Negaunee)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - City leaders in Negaunee joining an effort to make housing more affordable. The City Council recently adopting a resolution joining the Marquette County Inter-governmental Housing Task Force.

That group consists of leaders from the county, and city of Marquette, Negaunee and Ishpeming. The idea behind the task for is to look for housing solutions as a region.

“As a group we certainly are more powerful, we can leverage things a little bit better, we can work together on certain programs that already exist, pooling our resources, pooling our knowledge providing opportunities for people to find that housing,” said Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

The task for is still new. They’ve only met once so far and are still working out a more regular meeting schedule.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute
Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Photo of deer provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Deer Hunt 2021: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Jerzi's sign
Jerzi’s 41 Sports Bar and Grill presenting Thanksgiving meal to-go
Flu graphic
Early flu numbers return to pre-pandemic levels
Community Foundation team handing out food to veterans.
Community Foundation for Delta County gives food to veterans
Map of testing zone, which includes areas of Dickinson, Menominee and Delta counties
Michigan DNR will test deer for CWD again this year