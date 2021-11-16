Negaunee joins Marquette County affordable housing task force

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - City leaders in Negaunee joining an effort to make housing more affordable. The City Council recently adopting a resolution joining the Marquette County Inter-governmental Housing Task Force.

That group consists of leaders from the county, and city of Marquette, Negaunee and Ishpeming. The idea behind the task for is to look for housing solutions as a region.

“As a group we certainly are more powerful, we can leverage things a little bit better, we can work together on certain programs that already exist, pooling our resources, pooling our knowledge providing opportunities for people to find that housing,” said Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

The task for is still new. They’ve only met once so far and are still working out a more regular meeting schedule.

