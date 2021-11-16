Michigan DNR will test deer for CWD again this year

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters in Dickinson, Menominee, and Delta counties need to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) with the DNR again this season. CWD slowly decays live deer and can be passed between deer through urine and fecal matter. One positive case was identified in Dickinson County 3 years ago.

“We’re not quite hitting our surveillance goals, so we’re still testing in these areas to make sure the prevalence rate in our deer herd in that area does not have CWD,” said Ryan McGillviray, Crystal Falls DNR Wildlife Technician.

The “core” testing zone is in southern Dickinson County, northern Menominee County, and a small section of western Delta County. Testing is free in the core zone. All hunters this week in Dickinson County should be aware of their local check zone.

“For the first four days of rifle season, so November 15 through November 18, we will be testing deer from the public in all of Dickinson County,” McGillviray said. “The rest of the year we will only be testing deer in our CWD core area.”

McGillviray says that even healthy deer can have early onset CWD. The only way to know is to get tested. As the disease progresses, visual signs are obvious.

“Fatigue, lethargic look, very skinny. Their ears will start to droop, they may get saliva, and that’s later stages in CWD,” McGillviray said.

McGillviray says the risk in the U.P. is very low, but the DNR continues to test to hit its surveillance goals. While hunters wait for testing results, McGillviray says the CDC and FDA recommend you do not consume the deer.

“Most of the hunters that we have come in get the test, end up processing their deer, and they wait for that confirmation that it was negative before they consume the deer,” McGillviray said. You can sign-up on the DNR’s website, or go to your local deer check drop-off.

