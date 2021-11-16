Marquette Lions Club holds blood drive at UP Regional Blood Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, from 8am-6pm the Marquette Lions Club is holding their annual blood drive.

This is being held at the UP Regional Blood center to promote the 906 Giving Tuesday.

Those who have never donated or who have not donated in awhile are mostly encouraged to donate.

Everyone who donates will receive a free turkey and be entered into a drawing to win gift cards to local shops.

Mary Rule, Lions Club President, gives us some insight into how donating helps our community:

“What the blood center is doing is building community, and building community commonly is one person at a time donating a little bit of what they have out of their surplus to come in and help the people that are in the community and need specifically blood or the components of blood. For every donation of blood that a person gives they can help up to 3 people with that donation.”

The donations will be going to 13 different Upper Peninsula hospitals. For more information on how your can help go to Marquettelionsclub.org

