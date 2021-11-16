Advertisement

Marquette Lions Club holds blood drive at UP Regional Blood Center

One year anniversary of blood drive at the UP Regional Blood Center.
UP Regional Blood Center Sign
UP Regional Blood Center Sign(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, from 8am-6pm the Marquette Lions Club is holding their annual blood drive.

This is being held at the UP Regional Blood center to promote the 906 Giving Tuesday.

Those who have never donated or who have not donated in awhile are mostly encouraged to donate.

Everyone who donates will receive a free turkey and be entered into a drawing to win gift cards to local shops.

Mary Rule, Lions Club President, gives us some insight into how donating helps our community:

“What the blood center is doing is building community, and building community commonly is one person at a time donating a little bit of what they have out of their surplus to come in and help the people that are in the community and need specifically blood or the components of blood. For every donation of blood that a person gives they can help up to 3 people with that donation.”

The donations will be going to 13 different Upper Peninsula hospitals. For more information on how your can help go to Marquettelionsclub.org

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute
Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Photo of deer provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Deer Hunt 2021: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Map of area burned in Horne Fire on Isle Royale
Park rangers found Isle Royale Horne Fire still smoldering in late October; Fire left to burn out this winter
Hunting
62-year-old man found safe in Stanton Twp., Houghton Co. Sheriff’s Office urges hunters to leave a hunting plan
Deer check station at the Marquette DNR office
Marquette DNR checks deer on opening day of firearm season
The business office staff in the Jutila is always happy to help!
Jutila Center ready for business