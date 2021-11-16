Marquette DNR checks deer on opening day of firearm season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening day of the firearm deer season is in the books.

At around 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 15, DNR Wildlife Technician Caleb Eckloff was unsure if he’d see anyone come through check site with a buck. “Opening day here in the U.P. is always fairly slow,” Eckloff notes. “Folks are still at deer camp, if they are successful they’re reveling in their success.”

But not long after he mentioned this, a pick-up truck pulled in with the rewards of a successful first day’s hunt in the bed. The reward was, according to Eckloff, a year and a half old buck that still had a few baby teeth in its mouth.

This hunter wasn’t the only one who found success. The DNR checked four bucks in just over an hour today at their Marquette station. Eckloff sees this as a big improvement over last season, which he recalls starting off warm and rainy.

“This made deer activity mostly nocturnal, which was really challenging for hunters,” Eckloff adds. “If you can’t see the deer, you can’t get them.”

This year, however, is much different. Eckloff expects the site to be busy the rest of the week. “It should be really good in the woods, this cold weather should get the deer moving, and hopefully hunters are out there sticking it out themselves and able to see that buck walk by,” he says.

When it comes to the new hunting rules this season, Eckloff doesn’t see them affecting much. “I’m not expecting the antlerless harvest regulations and their changes to really impact what we’re seeing up here as far as registered or reported bucks,” he notes.

The DNR does anticipate a full transition to online harvest reporting in the future. Eckloff, however, does not see this as a bad thing. “My hope is that we’ll be able to maybe get out in the field and interact with hunters outside of the check station.”

The Marquette DNR will check deer from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. until Thursday, November 18. After that, hunters may have to bring their bagged deer to one of the other eight service stations in the Upper Peninsula. People can also report their harvest online at the Michigan DNR’s eLicensing page.

