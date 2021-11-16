Love and Bicycles shifts gears amidst supply chain shortages, featuring more refurbished fat bikes

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking to purchase a winter bike, expect longer waiting times for new products to become available.

The owner of ‘Love and Bicycles’ says he currently has enough inventory to sell a new bike to 1 in every 5 customers, and that it can take up to seven months to receive new product orders because of supply chain issues.

The Negaunee bike shop still wants to make sure you can ride this winter...

“We do have commitments from some of our suppliers on getting a few new fat bikes in here, however, we are heavily relying on good quality, used fat bikes right now,” says Love and Bicycles owner Blake Becker. Selling gently loved bikes aligns with the bike shop’s business plan, anyway.

If you’re looking to put a bike or bike parts under the Christmas tree this year, Becker advises you to be a little less picky about the make, model, or aesthetic of the bike.

Love and Bicycles also offers full-service bike tune-ups and bike rentals.

You can read more about the bike shop on its website here.

