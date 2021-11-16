Advertisement

Love and Bicycles shifts gears amidst supply chain shortages, featuring more refurbished fat bikes

Expect longer waiting times to receive a brand new fat bike
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking to purchase a winter bike, expect longer waiting times for new products to become available.

The owner of ‘Love and Bicycles’ says he currently has enough inventory to sell a new bike to 1 in every 5 customers, and that it can take up to seven months to receive new product orders because of supply chain issues.

The Negaunee bike shop still wants to make sure you can ride this winter...

“We do have commitments from some of our suppliers on getting a few new fat bikes in here, however, we are heavily relying on good quality, used fat bikes right now,” says Love and Bicycles owner Blake Becker. Selling gently loved bikes aligns with the bike shop’s business plan, anyway.

If you’re looking to put a bike or bike parts under the Christmas tree this year, Becker advises you to be a little less picky about the make, model, or aesthetic of the bike.

Love and Bicycles also offers full-service bike tune-ups and bike rentals.

You can read more about the bike shop on its website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute
Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Photo of deer provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Deer Hunt 2021: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Map of area burned in Horne Fire on Isle Royale
Park rangers found Isle Royale Horne Fire still smoldering in late October; Fire left to burn out this winter
UPMW logo
UP Michigan Works! celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Hunting
62-year-old man found safe in Stanton Twp., Houghton Co. Sheriff’s Office urges hunters to leave a hunting plan
Deer check station at the Marquette DNR office
Marquette DNR checks deer on opening day of firearm season