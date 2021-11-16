Advertisement

Jerzi’s 41 Sports Bar and Grill presenting Thanksgiving meal to-go

Jerzi's sign
Jerzi's sign(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today through Sunday Jerzi’s 41 is offering customers a takeout option for their Thanksgiving meal.

Limited meals are available so make sure you call and place your order during their hours of operation: 11am-9pm.

The cost for the dinner is $109 plus tax and it includes three different types of meat: classic oven roasted turkey, cajun fried turkey breast and pot roast. It also contains stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and carrots, and cheesecake for dessert.

Jamie Clark, owner and operator of Jerzi’s tells us why they are offering the Thanksgiving meals:

“This year we chose to be closed for thanksgiving so our employees can enjoy some much-needed time with their families. But, we wanted everyone to still be able to enjoy our awesome cooking at home to relieve some stress and provide a great dinner for everyone on Thanksgiving.”

To place your order call Jerzi’s at 906-486-4141 or you can order online at Eatat41.com

