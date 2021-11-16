Advertisement

Inflation affecting Marquette County nonprofit organizations

By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You may have noticed a tighter budget lately for your shopping trips. But, have you wondered how inflation is affecting those who provide critical items for others in need?

“With inflation, it really means that their dollar doesn’t stretch as far,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director of United Way of Marquette County. “And, fewer people are able to get the services or they just need to raise more money.”

United Way’s annual donation campaign is currently underway. With 31 partner agencies, it hopes to collect at least $400,000. Rickauer says it is too early to tell how inflation will impact the effort, but they are anticipating a dilemma and are requesting help from anyone able.

“Habitat {for Humanity}, naturally, needs a lot of lumber, and lumber prices have gone way up,” he explained. “A lot of the other nonprofits look for just basic need. Supplies, household supplies, bedding, etc.”

One of those nonprofits is The Salvation Army of Marquette County. And while there are no concerns about a decline in donations, its Director of Development, Cari Detmers, says it needs specific items, and monetary donations to purchase them.

“During our lunch program, we do takeout,” Detmers said. “We’ll feed between 125 and 135 people a day. Styrofoam containers are hard to get. Sometimes, it’s hard to get meats that we need to do that.”

The reason: supply shortages have sent the cost of certain high-demand items soaring, further delaying their arrival in stores. Despite that, Detmers says the community will continue to give back.

“I wouldn’t necessarily think that I’m concerned or we should be worried,” she stated. “I think what’s going to happen is everyone is going to buckle down, everyone’s going to come together, find out where those holes are, and we’re all going to fill them.”

And as the spirit of giving looks to roll on this holiday season, both nonprofits said they are looking for monetary donations.

