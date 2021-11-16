Executive Director of Superior Alliance for Independent Living dies at 41

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) announced that their executive director, Sarah Peurakoski, has died.

In Peurakoski’s obituary, it says that she died Monday morning following complications of a hemorrhagic stroke at UPHS-Marquette.

A celebration of life will take place on Friday, November 19, at Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral Home. The SAIL office will be closed on Friday for staff to have the opportunity to pay their respects.

Peurakoski began working for SAIL in October of 2008 and in 2012, she became the Executive Director.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.