Early flu numbers return to pre-pandemic levels

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Flu numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Last season, Upper Michigan, and the country, saw extremely low flu rates.

“We didn’t see hardly any influenza at all last year,” said Dr. Robert Van Howe, Western U.P. Health Department Medical Director. “It’s probably because of the masking and the social distancing.”

Howe says this year’s flu season may still be early. However, new numbers from the state health department show Michigan, and the country, are returning to pre-pandemic flu numbers.

“Some people are predicting that it’s going to be a worst year than most years because we have been a little more relaxed on wearing masks and social distancing,” said Howe.

Early November numbers in Michigan are slightly above 2019 levels and below 2018.

While it’s still early, the latest numbers from the state health department show just 20 percent of the U.P. is vaccinated against the flu.

“We like to get people vaccinated in October or November because we like to beat the rush in case it comes early,” said Howe.

And for people wondering if you can get a COVID and flu vaccine:

“You can get the flu vaccine at the same time you get a COVID shot or a COVID booster,” said Howe. “The two vaccines don’t interact.”

Howe says flu vaccines for anyone older than six months should be easily accessible at your local pharmacy, health department or doctor.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.