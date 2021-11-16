Community Foundation for Delta County gives food to veterans

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation for Delta County handed out food for veterans Tuesday afternoon. Delta County veterans received food for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Community Foundation was able to supply food for 130 veterans. This was made possible by donations from the community and special prices from Meijer and Feeding America.

The board chair says the Community Foundation is honored to serve Delta County veterans.

“We would just like to thank all the people of Delta County who’ve entrusted the Delta County Community Foundation with their endowments. Our motto is ‘For good. Forever’ and we’ll continue to keep doing these kinds of projects because it really helps our community and veterans,” said Bob VanDamme, board chair for the Community Foundation for Delta County.

The Veterans Association tells the Community Foundation how many veterans are in need and the Community Foundation makes sure there is food for everyone.

