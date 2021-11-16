Advertisement

Breezy & warmer conditions develop today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Southerly winds increase becoming a bit breezy by the afternoon ahead of a warm front, which moves through tomorrow. Ahead of it temps will reach into the low 40s and this evening some light rain moves in from west to east. Light drizzle will still be around in the Central and Eastern U.P. tomorrow morning. A cold front clears the area tomorrow night with colder air filtering in on Thursday. By Thursday lake effect snow develops with this colder air and persistent westerly winds.

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, and milder

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Wednesday: Morning drizzle followed by breezy southwest winds and warmer air

>Highs: Low 40s west, mid-40s elsewhere

Thursday: Breezy and colder with lake effect snow along the westerly wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, colder with lake effect developing

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow and colder

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

