62-year-old man found safe in Stanton Twp., Houghton Co. Sheriff’s Office urges hunter to leave a hunting plan

STANTON TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is urging hunters to leave a hunting plan with a family member or friend, before going out into the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a lost 62-year-old man in Stanton Township. Deputies arrived around 9:30 p.m. at the 62-year-old man’s hunting camp in Stanton Township and noticed the camp did not have heat for about 24 hours, but the man’s condition was stable.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was brought to his hunting camp by two acquaintances, but the two people forgot the hunting camp’s location. The lost man’s family did not know where he was, which is why the sheriff’s office wants more people to be aware of hunting plans.

A hunting plan tells where you are hunting and when you expect to return. It should also have specific directions of the route or any alternate places you may be at if there is bad weather. Be sure to include your cell phone number.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office wishes all hunters a safe and successful deer season.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.