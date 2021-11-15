Advertisement

Winter clothes wanted for people in need

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Our temperatures are dropping and the need for warm clothes is growing.

That’s why an event called ‘Bundle Up Marquette’ is helping those in need. Donations can be left in the gold boxes at Bennett Media Group on Washington Street in downtown Marquette and Dis’ n Dat Resale in Gwinn.

The boxes will be out Monday through Friday. Items like hats, mittens, winter jackets, boots and socks are needed.

“The whole focus is just making sure that people have what they need before the season hits and before they start shopping for their winter apparel to give them a little bit of a leg up to stay warm,” said Anna Dravaland, Bundle Up Marquette Organizer.

Anyone who needs winter clothes can go to Sandy Knoll Elementary from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15. No questions will be asked.

