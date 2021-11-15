Advertisement

Weather advisory with warm up mid-next week

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A winter weather advisory effects our viewing area in Marquette, Alger, Delta and parts of Schoolcraft counties and will be in effect until tomorrow morning. Due to the advisory roads could be covered in snow and make things slippery so keep that in mind as you travel tonight and tomorrow.

A slight warm up mid-next week threatens to melt some of that surface snow and could lead to some rainy conditions in some of our eastern counties here in the U.P. with a return to normal temperatures by late next week.

>Highs: Mid 30s

Monday: Advisory ends and lake effect snow subsides by the evening

>Highs: Low 40s

Tuesday: Warm up that could melt some of the surface snow with mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Low 40s

Wednesday: Rain chances in the morning that taper off into the afternoon hours

>Highs: Mid 30s

Thursday: A return to normal temperatures with a chance of isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions with average temps

>Highs: 30s

