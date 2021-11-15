Advertisement

Turkey Trot next week in Hancock

Run (or walk) before the Thanksgiving fun
The UPHS - Portage Turkey Trot is at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System - Portage is hosting its annual Turkey Trot 5K race on Thanksgiving morning at 9:00 a.m.

The Turkey Trot is a way for all ages to get an active start to the day before having a Thanksgiving feast.

The race route will be weather-dependent.

All runners or walkers can meet at the UP Health System - Portage lobby for the start.

The course will head from the hospital towards the Maasto Hiito trails.

“The event is completely free, there is no charge and we do have great shirts,” said Turkey Trot Race Coordinator Angela Luskin. “Turkey Trot shirts [are] available for the first 150 that register online.”

Registration opens soon.

To register for the race and to secure your free t-shirt, click here.

