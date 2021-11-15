Thirteen U.P. systems among 89 Michigan water systems awarded national fluoridation quality award

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that 89 Michigan water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including thirteen systems in the Upper Peninsula.

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing decay. According to the CDC, savings for communities ranged from $1.10 to $135 for every $1 invested.

The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout the calendar year 2020. A total of 1,292 water systems in 28 states received the award including 89 Michigan water systems and the following Upper Peninsula systems: K.I. Sawyer, Baraga, Manistique, Menominee Water Department, Munising, Negaunee-Ishpeming Authority, Escanaba Water Department, Norway, Gladstone Water Department, Sault Ste Marie, St Ignace, and Wakefield.

“Michigan consistently exceeds the Healthy People 2030 target of 77.1% of the population on a fluoridated public water supply,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director for MDHHS Public Health Administration. “These awards from the CDC recognize Michigan’s commitment to community water fluoridation, which is the most cost-effective and efficient way of preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime and benefits all residents.”

