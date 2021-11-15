Advertisement

The Ryan Report - November 14, 2021

Don Ryan sits down with the 2021 recipient of the Carl Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan sat down with 2021 Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award recipient William C. Verrette, the owner of Champion, Inc., Gundlach Champion, Inc. and Verrette Materials, Inc.

TV6′s Don Ryan was the first recipient of the award in 2019 and Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi was honored in 2020.

Verrette shares his memories of Carl Pellonpaa, as well as his journey to starting (and maintaining) a successful company.

You can watch part one above, as well as parts two, three, and four below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

The Ryan Report - November 14, 2021- Part 4
The Ryan Report- November 14, 2021-Part 4
The Ryan Report- November 14, 2021-Part 3
The Ryan Report - November 14, 2021- Part 3
The Ryan Report- November 14, 2021-Part 2
The Ryan Report - November 14, 2021- Part 2
The Ryan Report- November 14, 2021-Part 1
The Ryan Report-November 14, 2021-Part 1