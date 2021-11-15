The Ryan Report - November 14, 2021
Don Ryan sits down with the 2021 recipient of the Carl Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan sat down with 2021 Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award recipient William C. Verrette, the owner of Champion, Inc., Gundlach Champion, Inc. and Verrette Materials, Inc.
TV6′s Don Ryan was the first recipient of the award in 2019 and Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi was honored in 2020.
Verrette shares his memories of Carl Pellonpaa, as well as his journey to starting (and maintaining) a successful company.
You can watch part one above, as well as parts two, three, and four below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
