Advertisement

Queen City Running Company shares winter running tips

Queen City salesperson Alex Dennis says it's important to have the right amount of grip on your...
Queen City salesperson Alex Dennis says it's important to have the right amount of grip on your shoes when running on snow.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the colder weather now here how do runners still stay active? That’s what the owners of Queen City Running Company were discussing Monday night.

They held an informal forum to share information, tips, equipment and strategies to stay active in the winter months. Dressing as the temperature will be warmer because you’re running and having the right shoes are key to winter running. The owner of the shop, Kevin Thomsen, says the best thing is to do is embrace the cold weather and take advantage of trails when they’re open and maintained.

“You don’t need to just run in the spring summer and fall months, it’s actually beautiful out there and our city does such a great job of keeping the trails open and the bike path open, it’s best not to just bundle up over the course of the winter, you have to get outside and enjoy it, it’s beautiful it’s a great time to exercise and stay healthy,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen also said many who run in marathons in the spring and summer keep their training going during winter months.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

Deer check station at the Marquette DNR office
Marquette DNR checks deer on opening day of firearm season
The business office staff in the Jutila is always happy to help!
Jutila Center ready for business
New K9 training facility in Gladstone
New K9 training facility in Gladstone
Winter clothes wanted for people in need
Winter clothes wanted for people in need
Lake Superior water levels down; below historical averages for first time since 2014
Lake Superior water levels down; below historical averages for first time since 2014