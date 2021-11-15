Queen City Running Company shares winter running tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the colder weather now here how do runners still stay active? That’s what the owners of Queen City Running Company were discussing Monday night.

They held an informal forum to share information, tips, equipment and strategies to stay active in the winter months. Dressing as the temperature will be warmer because you’re running and having the right shoes are key to winter running. The owner of the shop, Kevin Thomsen, says the best thing is to do is embrace the cold weather and take advantage of trails when they’re open and maintained.

“You don’t need to just run in the spring summer and fall months, it’s actually beautiful out there and our city does such a great job of keeping the trails open and the bike path open, it’s best not to just bundle up over the course of the winter, you have to get outside and enjoy it, it’s beautiful it’s a great time to exercise and stay healthy,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen also said many who run in marathons in the spring and summer keep their training going during winter months.

