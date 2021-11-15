Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts Sight in Days

PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening day of firearm season is finally in sight.

Making sure your hunting rifle shoots where you aim is important. With firearm season starting Monday, Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club is helping hunters hit their target. Sergeant-at-arms Tyler Harkonen says failing to zero in your rifle could cause you to miss your shot.

Even worse, you could leave an animal wounded instead of dead. “You got your deer of a lifetime and you got one shot, and we want to make sure that they’re taken humanely,” Tyler Harkonen, sergeant-at-arms, Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club, says of hunters trying to bag a deer.

The club prides itself in teaching members to respect the animals they hunt. That’s why it held its sixth annual sight-in session Sunday, November 14. Harkonen is excited at the roughly 90 people who showed up from all over the U.P. and out of state to ensure their weapons are accurate.

“They really enjoy coming up here, a lot of people come up here just once a year for firearm season,” Harkonen says. “If someone comes and they’re not familiar with working with the rifle or if they put a new scope, we got guys out there that will get it zeroed in.”

On top of preparing their firearms, hunters also had a chance to win outdoor-themed prizes. “The day before the season we will pull for prizes so they can take them out with them,” Harkonen says.

Harkonen adds that opening day weather conditions should make it easier for hunters to track their targets. “It looks like it’s going to be light snow here, light snowy conditions, it’s not going to be too cold yet,” he notes.

Wintry weather conditions have moved into upper Michigan, a trend that does not appear to be slowing down. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in Marquette County until 6 A.M. eastern time on Monday, November 15. This means hunters should have an easier time tracking their targets in the woods.

To sign up for an OSC membership, visit their webpage.

