NMU Wildpups bring students calm

NMU Wildpups
NMU Wildpups(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Who said cats and dogs can’t get along? Students at Northern Michigan University got a chance to unwind with some furry friends Monday afternoon. The NMU Wildpups were on campus.

It’s organized by the NMU School of Nursing. Students, faculty and staff could stop at the library and spend some time with trained therapy dogs. For the school of nursing though, it’s more than just calming students.

“We are actually doing research as part of this too, we’re doing a survey to assess stress and anxiety levels in our students so we’re excited to see the results of that, we also have nursing students who’ve volunteered and they’re taking blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory rate to see if there’s any impact that animals can have on a college campus too,” said Dr. Michelle Andriacci, Assistant Professor at NMU.

One final Wildpups event this semester is planned for December 6 during finals week.

