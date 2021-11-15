New K9 training facility in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - D&D Dog Dynamics in Gladstone just opened a new branch in the company.

Deputy Perry King from Alger County Sheriff’s Department says the bond with his K9, Alger, is like no other.

“My best bud, my partner, he’s with me with everything I do even at home,” he said.

King has had Alger for two years and trained at D&D Dog Dynamics.

“We started out socializing the dog and then we went into obedience class is and then we went right into all the canine training,” said King.

Now, the company is adding D&D K9 Dynamics to train police dogs.

“Within a 100-mile radius around us, there is no other canine training facility. None,” said Dave Johnson, president of D&D K9 Dynamics.

The training facility is working on training two dogs now.

“They’re both going to be narcotics dogs and they’re going to be multipurpose. In other words, they’re going to be able to do narcotics, they’ll be able to do tracking, article searching, area searching, apprehension work,” said Johnson.

D&D says an important part of a K9 is socialization.

“If you can’t take your dog into a classroom or into a county commission or city and give a demonstration explaining and educating people because you’re afraid that your dog might do something, your canine program just failed,” said Johnson.

But what the president says sets D&D K9 Dynamics apart from other facilities is how it will also train the departments on fundraising for the K9.

“When departments hear K9, they are already thinking ‘oh we can’t afford that.’ We’re going to take you outside that realm.”

Having a K9 unit can be expensive but D&D says departments shouldn’t worry about the costs because communities are eager to help.

All dogs who graduate from D&D will receive a bulletproof vest and a supply kit

“Your dog will have a better vest than you are currently wearing. Your dog will have a crash bag in case it needs Narcan on an overdose,” said Johnson.

D&D K9 Dynamics is located at 919 Delta Avenue in Gladstone.

