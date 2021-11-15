Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post were sent to a home on Midway Drive Saturday for a dispute between three men on the purchase and ownership of an ATV.

One of the men believed that they owned the ATV and went to remove it from another one of the men’s property.

That man would not let the ATV be removed from his property, he retrieved a long gun, and a shot was allegedly fired after he made threatening statements.

The residence owner then left the scene on a four-wheeler, was eventually located by law enforcement, and was taken into custody.

He was lodged at the Marquette County Jail and charged with two counts of felonious assault and also had two outstanding warrants.

No injuries took place during this incident. Names are being withheld pending arraignment.

Toopers were assisted by deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Dept. and officers from Negaunee Police Dept.

