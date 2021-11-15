Advertisement

MDHHS issues RFP for opioid recovery support services

Opioids
Opioids(Associated Press)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for registered Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs) to provide recovery support services.

The purpose of the Recovery Support Services competitive 2022 program is to expand recovery support center services or recovery community center services at RCOs for individuals seeking long-term recovery from substance use disorders. RCOs are independent, non-profit organizations led and governed by representatives of local communities of recovery. To be eligible to apply for this funding, applicant agencies must be registered with the Association of Recovery Community Organizations at Faces and Voices of Recovery.

The RFP seeks competitive plans for local projects that will expand services as described above -- prioritizing recovery support navigation, recovery outreach education and recovery activities and events.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator which includes help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.

The eight-month award period begins Feb. 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2022. MDHHS expects to award approximately $1,200,000, with a maximum of $150,000 for a single applicant.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County
NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
NMU Board approves Faculty Union five-year contract
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Photo of deer provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Deer Hunt 2021: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP
Two childcare programs are getting extra funding.
Governor Whitmer Delivers Free or Low-Cost Childcare to 105,000 More Kids and Working Families
Ottawa Sportsmen's Club sign
Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts Sight in Days
Over 500 people take part in Miles for Miles
Hundreds in Menominee walk or run miles for Miles Sorensen