Marquette DDA ready for Ladies Night, accepting donations for Women’s Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority once again hosting their annual Ladies Night this week. This year more than 60 businesses have partnered with the DDA for Ladies Night.

This whole week the DDA is also collecting donations for the Women’s Center’s Harbor House. They’re looking for personal care products like soaps, shampoos and cleaning supplies.

“We are doing a goods drive this week, so we’re collecting all sorts of things they need to support the people utilizing the Harbor House, Ladies Night is a great time to come out, start your holiday shopping, treat yourself get yourself something special and bring your friends,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, the DDA’s event coordinator.

Donations can be dropped off at the DDA office on Washington Street. Ladies Night is Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.