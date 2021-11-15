Advertisement

Marquette DDA ready for Ladies Night, accepting donations for Women’s Center

Ladies Night Out (Marquette DDA Graphic)
Ladies Night Out (Marquette DDA Graphic) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority once again hosting their annual Ladies Night this week. This year more than 60 businesses have partnered with the DDA for Ladies Night.

This whole week the DDA is also collecting donations for the Women’s Center’s Harbor House. They’re looking for personal care products like soaps, shampoos and cleaning supplies.

“We are doing a goods drive this week, so we’re collecting all sorts of things they need to support the people utilizing the Harbor House, Ladies Night is a great time to come out, start your holiday shopping, treat yourself get yourself something special and bring your friends,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, the DDA’s event coordinator.

Donations can be dropped off at the DDA office on Washington Street. Ladies Night is Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

NMU Wildpups
NMU Wildpups bring students calm
WWNY Lewis County looks to solve water problems in some communities
Thirteen U.P. systems among 89 Michigan water systems awarded national fluoridation quality award
Marquette Charter Township Recreation Committee meeting poster
Marquette Charter Township seeks public input for outdoor recreational opportunities
Report highlights how many educators, child care workers have gotten a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan surpasses 70% vaccinated milestone for ages 16 and older