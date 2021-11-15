Advertisement

Marquette Charter Township seeks public input for outdoor recreational opportunities

The township added a proposal to buy 16 acres of land next to Trowbridge Park to their new rec plan.
Marquette Charter Township Recreation Committee meeting poster
Marquette Charter Township Recreation Committee meeting poster
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Charter Township needs your ideas for outdoor recreation.

The township hopes to purchase 16 acres of land next to Trowbridge Park. If approved, current owners Jim and Tonya Ross would donate cash covering 30% of the price. The Recreation Committee has a proposed plan, including naming the park after Ed Scott, Tonya’s father.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Jason McCarthy says the committee needs community feedback. “To include this project, the proposed project, in the plan we have to have a public input session and make sure we get everybody’s ideas,” McCarthy says. “We’re looking forward to having that kind of discussion, not just on the property that we’re talking about, but on recreation as a whole in Marquette Township.”

McCarthy stresses that the committee wants to hear any and all suggestions that the community may have for outdoor recreation opportunities. “We want to make sure our goals and objectives meet the needs and requirements of the public,” McCarthy said.

The Rec Committee plans to meet at their 1000 Commerce Street office in Marquette at 5:30 P.M. Tuesday, November 16, and invites the public to join.

