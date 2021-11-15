Lake Superior water levels down; below historical averages for first time since 2014

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For years, Lake Superior has been quickly rising. In 2019 and 2020, the lake reached record highs during some months. Now, that’s changing.

“Levels this year are quite a bit lower than those,” said Keith Kompoltowics, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Watershed Hydrology Chief.

New numbers show that Lake Superior has dropped eight to 12 inches in the last year alone, bringing the lake below historical averages for the first time since 2014. The main reason being our drier weather.

“We didn’t see as much snow as we typically do and the spring was actually very dry,” said Kompoltowics. “Spring and into the summer. That allowed Lake Superior to not only decline, but it didn’t really rise like it typically does during the spring.”

Kompoltowics says parts of the lake’s basin are actually experiencing droughts. The latest projections through next April show that this trend will continue.

“It really shows more of the same with levels remaining below where they have been over the last couple of years and very near, or slightly below, the long-term average,” said Kompoltowics.

Projections indicate our snowfall this winter will have a big impact on next year’s lake levels.

