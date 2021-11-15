Lake effect snow slowly ends

Bands of moderate lake effect snow will continue this morning along the northwest wind belts. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for a few counties. The snow slowly tapers off during the day as winds back and become more out of the west. By tomorrow we have a southerly wind flow and a front moves in with light rain for the afternoon. In the wake of the front colder air settles in on Thursday and we’ll have another round of lake effect snow in the north.

Today: Snow showers in the east

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30s east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with light rain showers during the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40seast

Wednesday: Isolated rain showers in the east during the morning.

>HIghs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Lake effects now along the west wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Friday: Lingering snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mainly low to mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy chance of rain/snow mix at night

>Highs: Mid 30s

Sunday: Sunshine mixed with clouds with wintry mix early on

>Highs: Mid 30s

