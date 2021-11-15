Jutila Center ready for business

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia Jutila Center used to be a place for startup businesses to call home.

Now, it’s moving away from that focus and is welcoming business in all stages into its halls.

“We have a lot of different spaces ranging from 200 square feet all the way up to 1,000 square feet,” said Finlandia Controller Cyril FoxPetrova. “And everything in between, so we have offices for one or two people to a space like this that could house up to ten employees.”

The Jutila Center is the old Portage Hospital building in Hancock. It was renovated in 2005.

Since then, it’s become a home to Finlandia offices, massage therapists and many other kinds of businesses.

“You’re still kind of in the heart of the city,” said FoxPetrov. “You’ve got great views of the Keweenaw waterway.”

The Jutila also rents spaces for meetings or business conferences with full AV hookups.

Also, it’s got the Kangas Cafe on its main floor which serves food Monday through Friday.

Community members can also rent out these large and small spaces for events.

FoxPetrov adds that the Jutila can supply items to event bookings like speakers, microphones and projectors.

“It is very much a community center as well where people are welcome to walk in,” said FoxPetrov. “Look at the shops on the third floor, do some perusing, go get some food, check out a book.”

For more information about what the Jutila is offering businesses in the area, click here.

