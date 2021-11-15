Iron County ski resort prepares for opening day

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Ski Brule in Iron River began pumping out snow for opening day. Making artificial snow not only requires time, but the right humidity levels to ensure freezing. Ski Brule says if made right, you can’t tell the difference between natural and artificial snow.

“It’s your water source with a pumping system, it brings it into the snow-making machine. It pushes it out through the nozzles and spreads the snow into a fine mist. It will freeze as it hits the air, and then land on the ground,” said Jessica Polich, Ski Brule Operations Manager.

If the current weather forecast holds, Ski Brule is on schedule to open on Friday. Polich says it takes about 24 hours of ideal conditions to make enough snow to cover one trail.

“We will build gigantic piles of snow and once those piles are ready, we’ll start pushing them out,” Polich said. “Ski Brule will open a trail when it has 24 to 36 inches of hard-packed snow on there.”

Polich says come Friday, only two or three of the 17 trails will be open; one intermediate trail, and two beginners. More trails will be opened as snow is made.

“The cross country trails and snowshoes are covered 100 percent by mother nature snow,” Polich said.

Ski Brule did not open last year because of COVID-19, and staff says they are ready to hit the ground running.

“I feel like a little kid again, being able to open up a giant box on Christmas Eve,” Polich said.

Skiiers will notice improvements on the slopes, but also noticeable changes to the interior of the lodge.

“Lots of renovations and paintings and sprucing up. Yes, we’ll be ready. We are ready to rock-and-roll,” Polich said.

You can reserve your spot by calling 1(800) 362-7853.

