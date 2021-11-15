Iron County breakfast restaurant opens Saturday

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A new restaurant is set to open in Iron County this weekend.

Grandma’s Camp Kitchen in Crystal Falls is putting the final touches on its new dining hall. It is located off US-141 at the Paint River Landing Resort. The kitchen offers a selection of breakfast food, plus dine-in or carry-out options.

The owner says they have been working with dieticians to provide special diet alternatives.

“Most of the menu items are going to be camp themed. We have the Camp Boss meal, we have the Sunrise meal, the Day Break meal, Grandpa’s Meat lovers Omelet, Grandma’s Veggie Omelet. It will be fun to go through the menu,” said Laura Duke, Grandma’s Camp Kitchen Owner.

The restaurant will open from 6 a.m. CT to 11 a.m. CT for breakfast. Duke says that as interest grows, hours will expand to include lunch and some evening meals.

