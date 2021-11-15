Advertisement

Iron County breakfast restaurant opens Saturday

Grandma’s Camp Kitchen offers special diet options, and dine-in and carry-out experience
The new dining area hopes to create a cozy, camp like experience
The new dining area hopes to create a cozy, camp like experience(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A new restaurant is set to open in Iron County this weekend.

Grandma’s Camp Kitchen in Crystal Falls is putting the final touches on its new dining hall. It is located off US-141 at the Paint River Landing Resort. The kitchen offers a selection of breakfast food, plus dine-in or carry-out options.

The owner says they have been working with dieticians to provide special diet alternatives.

“Most of the menu items are going to be camp themed. We have the Camp Boss meal, we have the Sunrise meal, the Day Break meal, Grandpa’s Meat lovers Omelet, Grandma’s Veggie Omelet. It will be fun to go through the menu,” said Laura Duke, Grandma’s Camp Kitchen Owner.

The restaurant will open from 6 a.m. CT to 11 a.m. CT for breakfast. Duke says that as interest grows, hours will expand to include lunch and some evening meals.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
ATV crash graphic.
Negaunee Township man arrested for alleged shots fired over ATV ownership dispute
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

D&D Dog Dynamics, now also home to D&D K9 Dynamics.
New K9 training facility in Gladstone
The machine funnels water and pumps it into large piles to be moved later
Iron County ski resort prepares for opening day
Ladies Night Out (Marquette DDA Graphic)
Marquette DDA ready for Ladies Night, accepting donations for Women’s Center
NMU Wildpups
NMU Wildpups bring students calm