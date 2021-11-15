Advertisement

Deer Hunt 2021: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP

Photo of deer provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Photo of deer provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We want to see and share your pictures from the 2021 deer season!

It’s easy to send them to TV6 & FOX UP. We may feature them on-air, online and on social media.

When you submit them below, be sure to tell us about the deer, who shot it, when and where.

Good luck to all hunters! Have a safe 2021 season!

To view the album and submit photos your own photos, check out our embedded “Deer Hunt 2021″ Burst album below.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
Update: missing 16-year-old from Ewen home safe
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County
NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
NMU Board approves Faculty Union five-year contract
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Two childcare programs are getting extra funding.
Governor Whitmer Delivers Free or Low-Cost Childcare to 105,000 More Kids and Working Families
Opioids
MDHHS issues RFP for opioid recovery support services
Ottawa Sportsmen's Club sign
Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts Sight in Days
Over 500 people take part in Miles for Miles
Hundreds in Menominee walk or run miles for Miles Sorensen