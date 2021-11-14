Wildcats fall to Bearcats 75-62 at GLVC/GLIAC Challenge

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took on McKendree University on the second day of the GLVC/GLIAC Challenge Saturday on the campus of Lewis University. The Wildcats fell short to the Bearcats, losing, 75-62, in a tough fought game.

STAT LEADERS Senior Tre Harvey and junior Justin Kuehl led the ‘Cats in points, at 10 a piece. Tre Harvey shot an impressive 100-percent from the free throw line. Graduate transfer John Kerr had an impressive night from the field with nine points and led NMU with eight boards throughout the game. Junior Ben Wolf shot 50-percent from the field and tallied six points, while also pulling down seven rebounds.

FIRST HALF The Wildcats got off to a slow start, but at the 15 minute mark they tied the game at 9 with a layup from sophomore Sam Schultz. With the Bearcats being up 19-13, just past the halfway point of the first half, the ‘Cats answered back making the next five of their ten baskets to put them within six late in the first half. The Wildcats and McKendree continued to battle towards the end of the second half, and that eventually led to two free throws from Tre Harvey to put the ‘Cats within 4 at the half. Northern was down, 35-31, against the Bearcats going into the half.

SECOND HALF Nick Wagner and Ben Wolf helped the ‘Cats tack on eight points to begin the second half, which put them up 36-25. Tre Harvey hit a three pointer early in the second half to put NMU up 41-29. The ‘Cats hit a couple critical free throws early in the second half to bring them within two points of the Bearcats. NMU continued to keep it a close game throughout the rest of the half. Just past the halfway point in the second half, Tre Harvey hit a free throw to send the Wildcats up 44-42. The Wildcats eventually fell to the Bearcats, 75-62 in the Saturday game.

UP NEXT The Wildcats are now 1-1 on the season while McKendree University rises to 2-0. The ‘Cats travel to Crookston, Minn. next to take on the Golden Eagles of the University of Minnesota-Crookston. The game is set for tip off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.