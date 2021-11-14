Volleyball drops regular season finale to Cardinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team competed at home for their first regular season matchup against William-Jewell University. The ‘Cats are hosting the GLIAC/GLVC tournament at the Berry Events Center for a two game weekend. Both teams battled till the very end, but the Wildcats came out victorious in a 61-41 game over the Cardinals.

TIP OFF The ‘Cats opened the first quarter with undeniable work ethic and the drive to get ahead of the Cardinals. Both teams battled back-and-forth to get a lead, but the Wildcats were able to take the first quarter with a score of 19-10. NMU starting guard Makaylee Kuhn gave the Wildcats the extra momentum in the final seconds of the first quarter as she sank a two point jumper from a difficult angle.

SECOND QUARTER The Wildcats carried their success over to the second quarter as the lead expanded to 35-17. Rebounding made all the difference in this quarter, NMU guards CJ Romero and Taya Stevenson helped the ‘Cats advance to the extended lead, the guards had seven combined rebounds.

THIRD QUARTER The Cardinals began to pick up the pace in the third quarter, scoring 10 points in the first five minutes of play. Makaylee Kuhn faced an injury in the early moments of third but came out hot with four minutes left in the quarter to put up an extra three points and an assist for the ‘Cats, ending the quarter 52-31.

THE FINAL 10 A slow start to the fourth quarter had no impact on the Wildcats as the ‘Cats held the Cardinals to only 10 points in the final 10 minutes. During the low scoring quarter, Andrea Perez made three free throws to help Northern advance to the win, the victory went to the Wildcats 61-41.

STAT LEADERS Two Wildcats managed to put up double-digit points on the court, Elizabeth Lutz had 13 and Makaylee Kuhn netted 21. Kuhn also added three assists and nine rebounds to her resume. Freshman guard CJ Romero made her mark tonight in the BEC by adding five assists to today’s game. Andrea Perez played a strong defensive and offensive game as she grabbed eight rebounds in her first ever regular season game inside the Berry.

UP NEXT The Wildcats return to the Berry Events Center for another GLIAC/GLVC tournament game against Lewis University Flyers tomorrow at 2:15 p.m. The ‘Cats look to take their second win of the weekend.

