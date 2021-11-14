Advertisement

Lions football closes season down state

Finlandia football season comes to an end.
(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVET, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Byron Owens had over 200 yards in all-purpose yards as the Finlandia University football team (0-9) lost 79-6 to Olivet (7-3), Saturday afternoon at Cutler Athletic Complex.

Olivet scored 23 points in the first quarter to effectively end the game.  With 3:34 to go in the first, Finlandia got on the board.  Sophomore Kejuan Sanders recovered a fumble and ran 97 yards for a touchdown.  It was the first fumble return for a score in school history.

Offensively, Owens returned eight kickoffs for 209 yards and finished with 264 all-purpose yards.

Defensively, FinnU had seven tackles for a loss with two sacks and recovered two fumbles.  Freshman Jon Leveille had nine tackles and Sanders had eight tackles.

Finlandia has concluded the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
MISSING: 16-year-old from Ewen
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County
The Lac La Belle Lodge.
Mount Bohemia trademark battle
Gogebic County Sheriff announces retirement
Marquette DDA approves motion for funding towards Ore Dock Brewing Company project
Marquette DDA approves motion to move forward with funding plan for Ore Dock Brewing Company project

Latest News

Finlandia men’s hockey tangles with Aurora
Finlandia W. hockey puts a scare into Aurora
Huskies sweep Warriors to wrap up regular season
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men’s Basketball starts season on right foot