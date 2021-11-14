Lions football closes season down state

OLIVET, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Byron Owens had over 200 yards in all-purpose yards as the Finlandia University football team (0-9) lost 79-6 to Olivet (7-3), Saturday afternoon at Cutler Athletic Complex.

Olivet scored 23 points in the first quarter to effectively end the game. With 3:34 to go in the first, Finlandia got on the board. Sophomore Kejuan Sanders recovered a fumble and ran 97 yards for a touchdown. It was the first fumble return for a score in school history.

Offensively, Owens returned eight kickoffs for 209 yards and finished with 264 all-purpose yards.

Defensively, FinnU had seven tackles for a loss with two sacks and recovered two fumbles. Freshman Jon Leveille had nine tackles and Sanders had eight tackles.

Finlandia has concluded the 2021 season.

