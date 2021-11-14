Advertisement

Finlandia W. hockey puts a scare into Aurora

Lions women’s hockey comes up short.
(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ill. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of non-stop hustle and effort as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-5, 0-1 NCHA) lost 3-2 to Aurora (5-0, 1-0 NCHA), Saturday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Finlandia wasted no time in trying to get on the board first.  Freshman Michaela Powers had a goal robbed by a great save, just 46 seconds into the contest.  Aurora scored twice in a two-minute span to take the lead.

The Lions had several strong scoring opportunities that just missed in the second period.  With three minutes left in the middle period, freshman Breanna Bisek picked up a power play goal.  That made it 2-1, Spartans.

In the third period, junior Kayla Savoie-Penton made amazing saves, one after another to keep FinnU in the hunt.  Aurora finally broke through to score at the 10:56 mark.  With 1:22 left in the game, junior Cassidy Becia scored a short-handed goal.  The Spartans controlled the puck the rest of the way.

On face-offs, Powers had 13 wins.  The defense was very active with 19 blocks.  Savoie-Penton finished with 54 saves.

Finlandia stays on the road, Sunday, Nov. 14 vs. Aurora.  The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST

