Finlandia men’s hockey tangles with Aurora

HANCOCK Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-6, 0-2 NCHA) lost 6-3 to #13 Aurora (6-0, 2-0 NCHA), Saturday afternoon at the Houghton County Arena.

Sophomore Tyler Perkins fired a laser at the net that was somehow saved at the 1:45 mark. Aurora then struck for four goals to take a 4-0 lead into the second period.

The Lions gritted their teeth and battled back. With a little over five minutes gone in the second period, senior Sheldon Brett put the puck in the upper right corner to make it 4-1.

Four minutes later, freshman Brady Clayton slotted the puck past the goalie to close the gap to 4-2. With 4:27 left in the period, the Spartans scored to make it 5-2.

FinnU fought back and freshman Milos Todorovic scored to pull the Lions back to two. Aurora would score an insurance goal with 35 seconds left in the second period.

For Finlandia, assists came from freshman Ian Edgar, sophomore Cooper Hoheisel, Todorovic and senior Tyler Watungwa. On faceoffs, sophomore Cameron Conover had 12 wins. Sophomore Connor Duffy had 34 saves.

Finlandia remains at the HOCO, Friday, Nov. 19 playing St. Norbert. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.