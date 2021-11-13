Advertisement

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign in Marquette County

The Salvation Army red kettles can be found outside stores once again on Friday, November 12, for the 2021 season.
The Salvation Army red kettles can be found outside stores once again on Friday, November 12, for the 2021 season.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday night the Marquette County Salvation Army kicking off their holiday Red Kettle Campaign. Volunteers and staff from the Salvation Army were at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township for the event. They were joined by local politicians and business owners and volunteer groups.

The donations collected from bell ringing goes back into the community to support the Salvation Army’s efforts during the holidays and year-round.

“As Christians we know we’re able to give back into the community with a different mindset because we’re instructed to and we get the benefit from that of just giving back into the community and showing love,” said Captain Doug Winters, Salvation Army U.P. Regional Coordinator.

The campaign goes now until Christmas Eve. Last year, the Marquette County Salvation Army raised more than $98,000 with their Red Kettle Campaign.

