Room at the Inn hosts annual ‘Walk for Homelessness’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

On Saturday, November 13, at 11:00am Room at the Inn began it’s annual “Walk for Homelessness.”

Those who attended were provided with hot drinks before they began their trek in the snow. This walk was not only in support of Marquette’s local homeless population, but also recognizes the national issue of homelessness.

Nick Emmendorfer, Room at the Inn Executive Director, shed’s light on his own personal experience in bringing awareness:

“Growing up in Marquette sometimes you might not even be aware that we have a population of homeless people or the services they get. I think it’s really important that we do the walk to remind Marquette that it is very real and very present in our community.”

For more information about how you can help with volunteering or donating you can go to https://roomattheinn.org

