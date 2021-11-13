NMU Men’s Basketball starts season on right foot

ROMEOVILLE, Illi. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took on Lewis University to begin their regular season at the GLVC/GLIAC Challenge and used a strong second-half run to secure a 67-57 victory.

STAT LEADERS Graduate Transfer Nick Wagner led the Wildcats in points with 22 and also put up six rebounds. Junior Ben Wolf and Senior Tre Harvey both chipped in 13 points each. Wolf added nine rebounds on the night and Harvey led the ‘Cats in assists with four. Wolf made all six of his shots attempted from the field in the game.

The Wildcats shot 42-percent from the field and 33-percent from behind the three-point line, hitting six over the course of the night.

GETTING STARTED The Wildcats got off to a hot start with Ben Wolf and senior Max Bjorklund scoring the first five of seven buckets for the ‘Cats. Northern held an 8-3 lead until the Flyers tied it at 16 with 6:07 left to go in the first half. The Flyers and ‘Cats continued to play a tight game through most of the first half, which eventually led to Northern pulling away with a layup from Ben Wolf to give the Wildcats a two-point lead with 2:30 left in the half. Northern went into the half up 28-22 over Lewis.

STAYING AHEAD Nick Wagner and Ben Wolf helped the ‘Cats tack on eight points to begin the second half, which put them up 36-25. Tre Harvey hit a three pointer early in the second half to put NMU up 41-29. Both teams continued to play physical throughout the night and Max Bjorklund helped the ‘Cats pull ahead of the Flyers with 6:16 left in the half. The Wildcats ended the night with a 67-57 over Lewis.

UP NEXT The Wildcats are now 1-0 on the season while Lewis University falls to 0-1. The ‘Cats face off against McKendree University tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Romeoville, Ill. as part of the GLVC/GLIAC Challenge.

