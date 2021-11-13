MTU Hockey drops overtime decision to Wildcats

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech fell 3-2 in overtime to Northern Michigan Friday (Nov. 12) at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies tied it up with 66 seconds left in regulation, but the Wildcats scored 1:24 into the extra session to hand Tech its third overtime loss of the season.

“It was a good hockey game,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We generated a lot of offense and good scoring chances. I give our guys a ton of credit. We fought hard for that CCHA point with that late goal.”

The Huskies twice came back from a one-goal deficit. Trenton Bliss tied the game with 1:18 left in the first period to even it up before intermission. Michael Karow had a shot saved and rebounded out to Tommy Parrottino who also had a shot saved. Bliss finally put in the rebound for his third goal of the season.

NMU (5-5, 3-4 CCHA) regained its lead at 18:55 of the second period when Hank Crone scored on a breakaway. AJ Vanderbeck assisted.

Tech pulled goaltender Blake Pietila with 2:54 left in the third for the extra attacker. The Huskies controlled play and Ryland Mosley finally found the back of the net on a rebound after a shot by Brett Thorne sat loose. It was Mosley’s third of the season with Brian Halonen also assisting.

“We played well again tonight,” Bliss said. “I thought we responded well after getting down early and then the resiliency we showed to tie it up late was big. We just have to be better in overtime.”

Vanderbeck scored the game-winner in overtime as he carried the puck from zone to zone and wristed in his ninth goal of the season.

Tech dominated in shots 45-19. Blake Pietila made 16 saves for the Huskies and Rico DiMatteo stopped 43 shots for the Wildcats.

Ben Newhouse opened the game’s scoring 10:43 into first when he found the back of the net on the power play. It was the first power-play goal given up by Tech this season.

The Huskies were 3 for 4 on the penalty kill and 0 for 2 on the power play after the teams combined for 10 penalties.

The CCHA series wraps up at 6:37 p.m. Saturday at the Berry Events Center.

“Northern played well and hard,” added Shawhan. “They’ll be even better on their rink tomorrow. We may need to change the lineup to get more speed out there.”

