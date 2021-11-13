McKendree spoils coaching debut for Michigan Tech’s Josh Buettner

ROMEOVILLE, Illi. (WLUC) - Bryson Bultman poured in 29 points and McKendree College pulled away from Michigan Tech 74-59 in non-conference men’s basketball Friday night at Neil Carey Arena. The Huskies played from behind for all but 24 seconds of the first half in their Lewis Tournament and season debut.

“We came out flat today,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “McKendree out-executed us and outworked us. Jalen gave us a spark but we couldn’t put together any stops. Tomorrow will be a huge character game for us. We will be better.”

The Huskies trailed 37-27 through 20 minutes and connected on just 2 of 10 three pointers in the first half, ending at 29-percent from beyond the arc overall (7-for-24). Meanwhile, McKendree shot 62-percent from the field (29-for-47) and 7-for-16 from downtown (44-percent). Adam Hobson led Michigan Tech with 17 points (7-for-12). Owen White posted 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Carer scored 10 points of 5 of 6 shooting with a pair of assists.

McKendree led by as many as 22 with 6:43 to play in the second half. Bultman finished 12-for-17 from the field and 2-for-4 from the 3-point arc. Luke Hensler also made it to double-figures with 10 points.

McKendree out-rebounded Tech 30-18. MTU held a narrow edge in turnovers 14-12.

Michigan Tech (0-1, 0-0 GLIAC) plays again Saturday, November 13 in the Lewis Tournament against Lewis University at 4 p.m. est.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.