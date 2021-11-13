Marquette Regional History Center kicks off the holiday season with 21st annual Holiday Art Sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

On Saturday, November 13th from 10am-4pm the Marquette Regional History Center is presenting a variety of arts, crafts, and baked goods for sale.

They are also holding a membership drive and have a dollhouse exhibit which is open to the public. The admission fee is $2.00 and all are welcomed to attend. Masks are required and are available at the door if you do not have one.

All proceeds from the sale go in support of the history center, which is a nonprofit that provides the community with world-class exhibits.

Jim LaJoie, MRHC Board of Director’s member tells us what the membership drive consists of:

“It’ll be through four o’clock today so you can simply come down to the Regional History Museum get some baked goods. We’ll take cash, credit card, check and for the new members, they get a complimentary book and they get an opportunity to get their name entered into a drawing for some really nice prizes.”

Also, if you sign up today as a new member you can get 10% off of your membership.

For more information you can visit : Marquette Region History Center home page.

