Hundreds in Menominee walk or run miles for Miles Sorensen

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, lots of walking and messages of support were present all over Menominee.

Over 500 people gathered at Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy for “Miles for Miles.” It was all to support first grader Miles Sorensen, who was diagnosed with pre-B leukemia last month.

“It’s humbling to know that there’s that many people that love and care and are just hoping for the very, very best for him, praying for him every day, and doing all that they can,” said MaryAnn Sorensen, Miles’ great aunt.

The large group dressed in orange and walked or ran nearly a 5K to and from Miles’ house. People of all ages waved to him, letting him and his family know they are not alone.

One organizer, Kristi Peanosky, called the actions special, especially for the kids.

“They don’t necessarily understand sickness,” Peanosky said. “But, they do understand seeing a bunch of people coming together and walking for the same cause and showing Miles, ‘Hey, buddy. We care about you.’”

Donation buckets were seen along the route, with all proceeds going to Miles’ family. Peanosky says the effort sends a strong message.

“It’s not always easy to know what to do to help,” she stated. “But I think, if anything, this was just a visual of ‘people want to help.’”

“To have people shouting to him, “Stay strong, Miles”, “You can do it, Miles”, and “We love you, Miles”, I feel so blessed,” Maryann said.

Miles’ mother, Lindsey, shared her gratitude with the community.

“Our family thanks you so much,” she told participants. “We could not ask for a better day. The beautiful orange going through our town has just been beautiful, so our family cannot thank you enough.”

Those who came together want Miles to know one thing: from this point forward, his fight is their fight.

