Grand Valley execuses NMU from GLIAC Women’s Soccer Tournament

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team showed fight the full 90 minutes when they faced up against No. 1 Grand Valley State University in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Tournament Semifinal match, Friday evening.The ‘Cats fell 2-1 in the match to close out their time in the conference tournament.

EXPLOSIVE FIRST All three goals scored in the match came in a span that went just over three minutes of match time.The first goal of the offensive flurry came for Grand Valley in the 20th minute.NMU found themselves on the board just over two minutes later. Isabela Cardoso put the ball in the back of the net for the tenth time this season. The senior was named to the All-GLIAC Honorable Mention team earlier on Friday.The senior was assisted on the score by both Brooke Pietila and Justina L’Esperance.The 1-1 tie held for 17 seconds before the Lakers took a 2-1 lead.After 45 minutes, Grand Valley held the one-goal advantage.

SECOND HALF With NMU down a goal, the Wildcat offensive attack turned up the pressure in the second half.The ‘Cats outshot the Lakers 11-2 in the second half and also led in shots on target 2-1.In the final 10 minutes of the game, three NMU student-athletes were able to get shots off. Calihan Bearden, Justina L’Esperance, and Caroline Halonen took the last shots of the match.No. 1 Grand Valley advanced in the GLIAC Tournament with a 2-1 win.

STAT LEADERS The advantage in shots went to the Wildcats as they had the lead 16-13. NMU notched five shots on goal in the match.Brooke Pietila and Justina L’Esperance each took a match-high four shots. Ashley Koch led the ‘Cats in shots on target with two.Isabela Cardoso had the goal for NMU in the match.Junior goalkeeper Shenae Kreps had five saves in 90 minutes for the visiting Wildcats.

WRAPPING UP NMU finishes the season 11-8-1 overall and 8-5-1 in GLIAC play. It is the first back-to-back winning seasons for the Wildcats since 2010-11 and the 11 wins are tied for the third-most season wins in program history.

