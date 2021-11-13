Finlandia Hockey falls to Aurora

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-5, 0-1 NCHA) lost 4-1 to #13 Aurora (5-0, 1-0 NCHA), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

Finlandia drew first blood. At the 5:37 mark of the first period, junior Phil Schader scored on a power play to make it 1-0. About two minutes later, Aurora tied the game up.

Sophomore Tyler Perkins had a shot that was saved at the last moment just before the opening period ended. The Spartans scored twice in the span of 80 seconds in the second period to seal the game.

Assisting on the goal was senior Sheldon Brett and Perkins. Senior Marcus Gloss finished with 39 saves.

Finlandia remains at the HOCO, Saturday, Nov. 13 playing #13 Aurora. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

