Advertisement

Finlandia Hockey falls to Aurora

Early lead disappears quickly
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-5, 0-1 NCHA) lost 4-1 to #13 Aurora (5-0, 1-0 NCHA), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

Finlandia drew first blood.  At the 5:37 mark of the first period, junior Phil Schader scored on a power play to make it 1-0.  About two minutes later, Aurora tied the game up.

Sophomore Tyler Perkins had a shot that was saved at the last moment just before the opening period ended.  The Spartans scored twice in the span of 80 seconds in the second period to seal the game.

Assisting on the goal was senior Sheldon Brett and Perkins.  Senior Marcus Gloss finished with 39 saves.

Finlandia remains at the HOCO, Saturday, Nov. 13 playing #13 Aurora.  The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of missing teen Ben Wolfe
MISSING: 16-year-old from Ewen
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County
The Lac La Belle Lodge.
Mount Bohemia trademark battle
Marquette DDA approves motion for funding towards Ore Dock Brewing Company project
Marquette DDA approves motion to move forward with funding plan for Ore Dock Brewing Company project
Gogebic County Sheriff announces retirement

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
MTU Hockey drops overtime decision to Wildcats
Michigan Tech Volleyball clinches GLIAC Title with win over Saginaw Valley
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Bay College Men’s Basketball flies past Hibbing CC
McKendree spoils coaching debut for Michigan Tech’s Josh Buettner
Sports on Demand Friday 11 12 21