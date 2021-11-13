Advertisement

3 snow leopards at Nebraska zoo die from COVID-19 complications

Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19(10/11 NOW)
By KOLN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19, the zoo announced Friday afternoon.

According to KOLN, the zoo announced on Oct. 13 that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of the virus. The two tigers have since recovered.

Veterinary staff at the zoo cared “tirelessly” for the snow leopards in an effort to save them before they passed away, according to a release from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

A spokesperson for the zoo said, “We know how much each of our animals means to our community inside and outside of the zoo. It is very tough to lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare and loved as the snow leopard. We are all heartbroken by the loss of Ranney, Everest, and Makalu and we are grieving together.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open to the public and says they will continue to seriously follow COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes deer hunt regulation changes
Police lights
Some Marquette County officers quitting over frustration from high felony cases; solutions being looked at
The house is completely destroyed.
UPDATE: No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
The Lac La Belle Lodge.
Mount Bohemia trademark battle
Police lights
Atlantic mine man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

The Salvation Army red kettles can be found outside stores once again on Friday, November 12,...
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign in Marquette County
MI Internet Company to sponsor UPAWS adoptions starting next week
MI Internet Company to sponsor UPAWS adoptions starting next week
Shortages may impact hunting season
Shortages may impact hunting season
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case