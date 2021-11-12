Advertisement

A wintry weekend is ahead with lake effect snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A few rain showers will be around in the eastern counties during the day. Then, as colder filters in on the backside of yesterday’s system. This will lead to lake effect snow ramping along the northwest wind belts. This will continue on and off through early Monday morning. Accumulations will be around 4-6″ in the higher elevations. More intense bands of snow could produce higher amounts. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout this stretch with low 30s west and upper 30s east.

Today: Cloudy with morning light mix showers followed by scattered rain showers in the east and snow in the west this evening

>Highs: 30s west, upper 30s central, low 40s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30s east

Monday: Morning snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with light rain showers in the east

>Highs: Around 40°

Thursday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s

